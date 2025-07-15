State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,807,000 after buying an additional 1,094,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masimo by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,823,000 after buying an additional 943,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,791,000 after buying an additional 135,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

MASI opened at $161.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average is $166.26.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,804.16. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

