State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 102,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,492. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

