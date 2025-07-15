State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 75,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

