State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

