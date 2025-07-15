State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95,339 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.66. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

View Our Latest Report on UMBF

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.