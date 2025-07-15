State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.46 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 13.2% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 118.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Chart Industries stock opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

