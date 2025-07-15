State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $3,162,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average is $159.73. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

