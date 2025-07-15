State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $169.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 0.73. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.67 and a 12-month high of $192.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

