State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

