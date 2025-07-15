State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Kyndryl by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

