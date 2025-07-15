State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in First American Financial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 126,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

First American Financial Stock Down 3.0%

First American Financial stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. First American Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.05%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.