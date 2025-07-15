State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 27.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 189,580 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 162.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 78.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

