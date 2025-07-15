State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ESAB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,538,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,118,000 after buying an additional 225,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,176,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,888,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. ESAB Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

