State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

