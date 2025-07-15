State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Allianz SE bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

Shares of CROX opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. Crocs’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

