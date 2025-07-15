State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Boston Partners lifted its position in H&R Block by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $57,253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,581 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $30,429,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.