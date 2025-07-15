State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $1.45 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.