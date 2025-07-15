The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CPB stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

About Campbell's

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

