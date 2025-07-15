The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

