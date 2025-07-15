The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

