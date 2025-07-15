Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 35,798 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Trilogy Metals worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

