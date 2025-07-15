United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $323,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,979 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Airlines from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.