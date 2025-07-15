Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $111.13.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.