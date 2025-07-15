W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

