Xponance Inc. Acquires 743 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.56.

DKS stock opened at $208.87 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average of $204.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,270. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,280 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,299.52. This represents a 26.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,866 shares of company stock worth $11,462,773 in the last ninety days. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

