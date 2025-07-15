Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $180.56 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.90.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

