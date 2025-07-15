Xponance Inc. Buys 1,138 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 861.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 85,427 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

