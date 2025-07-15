Xponance Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Pentair by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of PNR opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

