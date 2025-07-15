Xponance Inc. Buys 3,801 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,590. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,047 shares of company stock worth $1,538,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $81.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

