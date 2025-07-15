Xponance Inc. Buys 419 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 33.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Crown Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

