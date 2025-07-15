Xponance Inc. Buys 444 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB stock opened at $201.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.78 and a beta of 1.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total value of $772,069.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,177,423.35. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa America raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.39.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

