Xponance Inc. Buys 688 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.0%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.