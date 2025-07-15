Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,913,000 after buying an additional 227,506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 42,409.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after buying an additional 189,148 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $23,866,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after buying an additional 85,542 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,237 shares in the company, valued at $21,771,330.69. This represents a 18.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total transaction of $268,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,499,494.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,745 shares of company stock worth $35,616,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.54. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.07.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

