Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 177.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth $42,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $190,995.75. Following the sale, the director owned 157,235 shares in the company, valued at $12,133,824.95. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $1,775,358. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

