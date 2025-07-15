Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 49.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 38.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

KMX stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

