Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of APTV opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

