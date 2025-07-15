Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FOX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FOX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 152.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 199.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research cut shares of FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

FOX Stock Up 1.5%

FOXA stock opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.