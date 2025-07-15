Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $523.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.52 and a fifty-two week high of $526.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,320.80. This represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

