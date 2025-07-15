Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $5,042,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $433.99 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.44 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens cut their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

