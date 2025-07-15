Xponance Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

JLL stock opened at $256.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

