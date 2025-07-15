Xponance Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 326.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 56.1% in the first quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.10.

In related news, Director Carolan Lennon sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $105,655.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,950.99. The trade was a 35.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine M. Mccarthy sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $64,447.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,463.08. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,934.

FLUT opened at $295.60 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.34 and a 200-day moving average of $254.48.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

