Xponance Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,706,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 342,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cfra Research raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

