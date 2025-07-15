Xponance Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

