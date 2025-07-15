Xponance Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.76, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the sale, the director owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,954,747.08. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 497,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,287,411. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

