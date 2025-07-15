Xponance Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 70,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,562,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,539,000 after purchasing an additional 167,531 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.