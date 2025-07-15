Xponance Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 510.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after buying an additional 835,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after buying an additional 682,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,032,000 after buying an additional 377,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,053,000 after buying an additional 330,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.15.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

