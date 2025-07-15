Xponance Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.93.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

