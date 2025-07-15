Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,373,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Gen Digital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gen Digital by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Gen Digital by 41.7% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEN opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

