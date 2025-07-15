Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $415.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.43 and a 1 year high of $481.35.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.25.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

