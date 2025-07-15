Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 154.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.78.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

